Game Day Preview: Series Finale this Afternoon at 2:00 PM

Allen Americans tussle with the Kansas City Mavericks

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the final game of their three-game homestand this afternoon against the Kansas City Mavericks. KC won the first two games of the weekend series. The Americans have a chance to earn a split for the week with a win this afternoon.

Allen Americans Today:

Pregame Show: 2:00 PM CST

Puck Drop: 2:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Game: 11/15/23 @ Idaho, 8:10 PM CST

Heartbreaker: The Americans lost a close game with the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night. The game was tied 1-1 late in the third period, but the Mavericks took advantage of a power play opportunity as Nolan Walker's shot from the high slot beat Americans netminder Mark Sinclair for the game winner. Kansas City added an empty net goal in the final minute and went on to win 3-1.

Two key weekend injuries: Americans forward Mikael Robidoux suffered an upper body injury in Friday night's loss to Kansas City. He is expected to miss significant time. Forward Grant Hebert is out as well. He suffered an injury in practice on Thursday and will also miss several weeks.

Streak ended: The streak of eight straight games with 40-plus shots for the opposition ended on Saturday night with Kansas City's 38 shots on net.

Point Streak Continues: Colton Hargrove, Kris Myllari, and Matt Marcinew all extended their point streak to five games on Saturday night. Marcinew has nine points in his last five games (5 goals and 4 assists).

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-4-0

Away: 3-2-0

Overall: 3-6-0

Last 10: 3-6-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (6) Matt Marcinew

Assists: (7) Kris Myllari

Points: (11) Matt Marcinew and Colton Hargrove

+/-: (1) Justin Allen

PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 4-2-0

Away: 5-0-0

Overall: 9-2-0

Last 10: 8-2-0

Kansas City Leaders:

Goals: (8) Cole Koskey

Assists: (13) Max Andreev

Points: (16) Max Andreev

+/-: (+8) Theo Calvas

PIM's (19) Justin Nachbaur

