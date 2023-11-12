Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Florida Everblades (3:05pm)

November 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (7-1-0-0) vs. Florida Everblades (3-5-1-0)

November 12, 2023 | 3:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #9

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Marc-Olivier Phaneuf (23), John Lindner (6),

Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Felix-Antoine Voyer (57)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 2:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS EVERBLADES SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (2-0-0-0) Home:(2-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 11, 2023 - Greenville 3 vs Florida 2 OT

Next Meeting:

December 28, 2023 Greenville at Florida

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (3-1-2-0)

All-Time Record:

(57-55-20)

QUICK BITS

1999 IS NOTHING MORE THAN A MEMORY

The Swamp Rabbits currently hold the best starting record in franchise history. With their 3-2 win over the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Nov. 11, the Rabbits improved to 7-1-0, surpassing the Johnstown Chiefs' 1999-2000 record of 6-2-0 in their first eight games.

DEFENDING THE WELL

With their second consecutive win over the Florida Everblades-the reigning Kelly Cup Champions, the Swamp Rabbits kept their perfect record while playing at Bon Secours Wellness Arena intact. With the win, Greenville remains undefeated in all six of its home contests, outsoring visitors 21-11.

WELCOME BACK, INO

Tyler Inamoto netted his first two goals in as many games against the Florida Everblades. His first was on Friday, Nov. 10 just 1:56 into the game to give the Rabbits an early 1-0 lead. The following day, down 2-1 against the same opponent, Inamoto wristed a shot to the top-left to level the score at 2-2 with 7:20 left in the middle frame.

BIG TIME BOBBY

In back-to-back games, Bobby Russell has netted the game-winning goal against the Everblades. Last night's goal came 4:29 into overtime to keep the Rabbits perfect at home. Not only did the goal give the Rabbits two points in the standings, but it also lifted Russell into a tie with Atlanta's Luke Prokop for the most game-winners in the ECHL by a defenseman (2).

