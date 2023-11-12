Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Florida Everblades (3:05pm)
November 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Greenville Swamp Rabbits (7-1-0-0) vs. Florida Everblades (3-5-1-0)
November 12, 2023 | 3:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #9
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Referees: Marc-Olivier Phaneuf (23), John Lindner (6),
Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Felix-Antoine Voyer (57)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Pregame Coverage begins at 2:45PM
LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network
WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream
Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call
SWAMP RABBITS VS EVERBLADES SERIES
Regular Season Record:
Overall: (2-0-0-0) Home:(2-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)
Last Meeting:
November 11, 2023 - Greenville 3 vs Florida 2 OT
Next Meeting:
December 28, 2023 Greenville at Florida
22-23 Regular Season Record:
Greenville : (3-1-2-0)
All-Time Record:
(57-55-20)
QUICK BITS
1999 IS NOTHING MORE THAN A MEMORY
The Swamp Rabbits currently hold the best starting record in franchise history. With their 3-2 win over the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Nov. 11, the Rabbits improved to 7-1-0, surpassing the Johnstown Chiefs' 1999-2000 record of 6-2-0 in their first eight games.
DEFENDING THE WELL
With their second consecutive win over the Florida Everblades-the reigning Kelly Cup Champions, the Swamp Rabbits kept their perfect record while playing at Bon Secours Wellness Arena intact. With the win, Greenville remains undefeated in all six of its home contests, outsoring visitors 21-11.
WELCOME BACK, INO
Tyler Inamoto netted his first two goals in as many games against the Florida Everblades. His first was on Friday, Nov. 10 just 1:56 into the game to give the Rabbits an early 1-0 lead. The following day, down 2-1 against the same opponent, Inamoto wristed a shot to the top-left to level the score at 2-2 with 7:20 left in the middle frame.
BIG TIME BOBBY
In back-to-back games, Bobby Russell has netted the game-winning goal against the Everblades. Last night's goal came 4:29 into overtime to keep the Rabbits perfect at home. Not only did the goal give the Rabbits two points in the standings, but it also lifted Russell into a tie with Atlanta's Luke Prokop for the most game-winners in the ECHL by a defenseman (2).
