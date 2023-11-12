A.J. White Records Hat Trick in 7-4 Win over Wheeling

November 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Idaho Steelheads (8-2-0-0, 16pts) picked up two of three games on the road this weekend in Wheeling defeating the Wheeling Nailers (5-3-0-0, 8pts) by a final score of 7-4 Sunday at the WesBanco Arena in front of a crowd of 1,540 fans. Idaho returns to Boise this week and will host the Allen Americans Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

A.J. White (3-1-4) recorded his second pro hat trick scoring all of his goals on the power-play in a game where Idaho registered four-man advantage goals. Patrick Kudla (2-1-3) tallied his first two goals of the season and first multi-goal game of his ECHL career while the Steelheads scored four goals in the second period to take a 6-3 lead after 40 minutes of play.

Kudla (1st) made it 1-0 Idaho just 3:50 into the game as he stepped into a shot at the top of the left circle and blasted it into the top right corner. Just 59 seconds later Raivis Ansons (1st) tied it up with a power-play goal just four seconds into the man advantage off a quick face-off win. The Steelheads also converted on their lone power-play in the period as White (4th) tapped home a loose puck at the top of the crease after initial shots from Kudla and Keaton Mastrodonato. The score was 2-2 after the opening 20 minutes of play as the Nailers outshot the Steelheads 18-10.

4:11 into the second period White (5th) won the face-off on the power-play to the near half boards. Zane Frabnklin slid the puck back to the left point to Matt Register. From there Register walked through the left circle and fed White at the top of the crease to make it 3-2. Matthew Quercia (2nd) tied the game at 3-3 with 5:35 left in the frame. Seamus Donohue (3rd) scored his second power-play goal of the week 3:20 later on a one timer from the right circle giving Idaho back the lead. 36 seconds later Kudla (2nd) made it 5-3 capitalizing on a two on one setup by Nick Canade and Colton Kehler. With just eight seconds left in the period Idaho converted for their fourth power-play goal of the game as White (6th) fired a wrist shot into the back of the net from the high slot to give Idaho a 6-3 lead after two periods.

Jack Becker (3rd) made it 7-3 with 5:19 left in the game on a wrist shot from the left circle into the top right corner. Quercia grabbed his second goal of the game with 1:56 left but the Steelheads would come away with the win.

Dylan Wells made 32 saves on 36 shots for his fifth straight win to improve to (5-0) on the season. David Tendeck surrendered five goals on 23 shots in 38:21 while Michael McNiven made eight saves on 10 shots in 21:37 of relief.

ICCU Three Stars

1) A.J. White (3-1-4, 5 shots)

2) Patrick Kudla (2-1-3, 7 shots)

3) Matthew Quercia (WHL)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 4-for-7 on the power-play while Wheeling was 1-for-9.

- Wheeling outshot Idaho 36-33.

- Idaho is 6-3-0 all-time vs. Wheeling and 4-2-0 at the WesBanco Arena.

- Willie Knierim (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), Jade Miller (IR), and Aaron Aragon (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

