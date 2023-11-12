ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Player Safety Department on Sunday announced that Kalamazoo's Kurt Gosselin has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #117, Kalamazoo at Iowa, on Nov. 11.

Gosselin is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 7:18 of the second period.

Gosselin will miss Kalamazoo's game at Toledo on Nov. 17.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

