Calder Lifts Railers to 2-1 Overtime Win in Newfoundland

Worcester Railers goaltender Tristan Lennox makes a save against the Newfoundland Growlers

St. John's, NL - The Worcester Railers HC (4-5-1-1, 10pts) toppled the Newfoundland Growlers (5-5-2-0, 12pts) on Sunday afternoon in overtime by the final score of 2-1 in front of a crowd of 4,284 at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Railers are back at the DCU Center against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday, November 17th at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Trevor Cosgrove (1-1-2) broke open the scoring for Worcester in the first, putting Worcester ahead 1-0 after one. Zach O'Brien (1-0-1) scored for Newfoundland in his return to the Growlers lineup for the first time this season. Ashton Calder scored his second game-winner in three games for Worcester in overtime as the Railers came out on top to wrap up the weekend, 2-1.

The Railers scored the game's first goal for the third time this season, as Trevor Cosgrove (1st) danced through the defense to beat Luke Cavallin in net for Newfoundland glove side. Zach White would drop the gloves with former Railer Josh Victor twenty seconds later. Worcester was outshot in the first period 13-10, but led at the end of twenty minutes, 1-0.

Zach O'Brien (1st) returned to the Growlers lineup for the first time this season after playing in Slovakia to start the season and potted his first goal since returning in the second. He grabbed the rebound off the post on the power play and patted it past Lennox to tie the game heading into the third at 1-1.

Worcester suffocated Newfoundland in the third, taking the period's first fifteen shots while preventing the growlers from getting their first until there was just seven minutes left in regulation. Zach WHite was awarded a penalty shot in the third but failed to capitalize as the game remained 1-1. Grant Cruikshank committed a tripping penalty late in the third period which sent Worcester to the power play to end regulation.

Ashton Calder (6th) found the puck along the near side just 13 seconds into overtime and ended up slapping the puck top-shelf past Cavallin to give Worcester their second win on the weekend, and four out of a possible six points against Newfoundland.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Tristan Lennox (27 saves, 1 GA, .963 SV%), 2nd Star: Ashton Calder (1-0-1, GWG, 4 shots), 1st Star: Luke Cavallin (41 saves, 2 GA, 0.953 SV%) ... Final shots were 43-28 in favor of Newfoundland... Luke Cavallin (1-1-2) made 41 saves on 43 shots for Newfoundland... Tristan Lennox (3-2-1) made 27 saves on 28 shots for Worcester, while Henrik Tikkanen served as the backup... Worcester went 1-for-3 on the power play while Newfoundland went 1-for-3... Andrei Bakanov (DNP), Riley Piercey (DNP), Zsombor Garat (DNP), Anthony Repaci (DNP) and Christian Krygier (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Zach White led the Railers in shots with 6.

