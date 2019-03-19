Thunder Donate More Than $25,000 to C.R. Wood Cancer Center

March 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced this morning that they donated $25,169 to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital from funds raised during their "Stick It To Cancer" weekend on March 8-9, 2019.

The total donation comes from a multitude of funds that includes the post-game jersey auction, "Paint The Ice" vouchers sold, the 50/50 proceeds from the March 9 game, autographed canvas photos with proceeds donated by Thunder photographer Andy Camp, and "Puck Cancer" t-shirts that were sold by the Thunder wives and girlfriends.

"This is truly an astounding amount to donate to a terrific cause in the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital," Thunder President Jeff Mead said. "We are extremely grateful for our partnership with Glens Falls Hospital and this donation is another way to give back and show our thankfulness. We can't say enough how much we appreciate all the support from our fans and we couldn't be happier to make this donation."

Shane Conacher's purple specialty jersey sold for an Adirondack Thunder jersey auction-record of $2,350, while nine additional Thunder jerseys reached the four-digit plateau.

"We are so thankful to the Adirondack Thunder and our community for their generous support during the "Stick It To Cancer" weekend," Vickie Yattaw, Manager, Oncology Education at Glens Falls Hospital proclaimed. "All proceeds raised will benefit the Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center. This fund is used to help cover the cost of copayments for treatments and medications as well as give gas cards and assist with transportation costs. This fund is 100% supported by community donations and 100% goes back into the community. Thanks again to all for their continued support of the C.R. Wood Cancer Center."

The Thunder are off this week before they head north of the border for a pair of games this weekend against the Brampton Beast in Ontario. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.