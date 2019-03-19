Nailers Sign Nicolas Erb-Ekholm

March 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has signed forward Nicolas Erb-Ekholm to an amateur tryout.

Erb-Ekholm, 23, just completed his four-year collegiate career at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, where he majored in Business. Despite a difficult season on the ice for the team, Nicolas had a strong individual year, as he led the Seawolves with 13 points in 33 games. The Malmo, Sweden native finished tied for second on the team in scoring as a junior, and finished his career in Anchorage with 19 goals, 20 assists, and 39 points in 103 games. Erb-Ekholm is the second player that the Nailers have signed to an ATO this season, following Conor O'Neil, who made his pro debut on March 12th.

The Nailers visit Cincinnati on Wednesday at 7:35, before returning home for a Frosty Friday against Indy on March 22nd at 7:05. Other exciting upcoming promotions include First Responders Night March 31st and Fan Appreciation Night April 6th. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.