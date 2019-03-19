Walleye Register Loaned to AHL

Toledo, OH - Defenseman Matt Register has been loaned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.

In his first season with the Walleye, Register has posted 46 points (12G, 34A) with 32 penalty minutes over 62 games played. The 29-year-old has been unstoppable in his ECHL career, racking up an astounding 319 points (86G, 233A) over 403 games. On March 10th at Indy, Register appeared in his 400th career ECHL game. He has also picked up 304 career penalty minutes and is a plus 73 in ECHL play. Register has also added to resume another 100 playoff games and has been a three-time Kelly Cup Champion.

Register has appeared in the AHL before, appearing in six contests with Chicago during the 2014-15 season and collected four assists. Hartford is on the road at Charlotte for a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Your Toledo Walleye play their first of three games in Cincinnati on Thursday before returning to the Huntington Center to face the Brampton Beast on Friday night. The final meeting of the regular season for the Walleye and Fort Wayne Komets is on Sunday in Toledo. For tickets go to www.toledowalleye.com or call 419-725-9255.

