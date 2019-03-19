Admirals Announce Several Roster Moves

March 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with forward Alex Rodriguez and defenseman Alex Jaeckle for the remainder of the 2018-19 season. In addition, the Admirals have signed defenseman Mitch Hall and goaltender Jordan Uhelski to Amateur Tryouts (ATOs).

Rodriguez, 23, joins the Admirals after spending two collegiate seasons with Augsburg College where he totaled 59 points (28g, 31a) from 2017-2019. The Miami, Florida native also played two seasons with Rensselaer Polytech Institute where he collected 9 points (4g, 5a) from 2015-17.

Jaeckle, 24, joins Norfolk's blueline after playing for Canisius College for four seasons. The 6-3, 198-pound defenseman accumulated 28 points (6g, 22a) from 2015-2019.

Hall, 26, spent five seasons with Hamline University before joining the Admirals. The St. Cloud, Minnesota native posted 77 points (21g, 56a) from 2014-2019.

Uhelski, 25, comes to the Admirals from Miami University of Ohio where he appeared in 13 games, earning a 2.95 goals-against-average and a .905 save percentage. The 6-1, 194-pound netminder previously spent time with the University of Alabama-Huntsville where he appeared in 55 games from 2014-15.

The Admirals roster moves come ahead of a three-game homestand against the Jacksonville Icemen starting Wednesday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m.

