Riley Tabbed as Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
March 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Conor Riley of the Adirondack Thunder has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 11-17.
Riley scored four goals, added an assist and was +4 in two games last week.
The 26-year-old tallied a goal in a 4-1 win against Newfoundland on Friday and had four points (3g-1a) in a 6-4 victory over the Growlers on Saturday.
A native of Massena, New York, Riley has posted 35 points (21g-14a) in 53 games with the Thunder this season while adding one goal in five American Hockey League games with Binghamton and Providence.
Riley has recorded 72 points (35g-37a) in 154 career ECHL games with Adirondack and also had two assists in eight games with Peoria of the Southern Professional Hockey League in 2016-17.
Prior to turning pro, Riley had 22 points (4g-18a) in 145 career games at the University of Maine.
On behalf of Conor Riley, a case of pucks will be donated to an Adirondack youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Images from this story
|
Conor Riley of the Adirondack Thunder sets up in front of the Newfoundland Growlers goal
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2019
- Four First Period Goals Send Stingrays Past KC - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Drop Rubber Match to Steelheads - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Offense Shines in 7-2 Win over Solar Bears - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Announce Several Roster Moves - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - March 19 - ECHL
- Nailers Sign Nicolas Erb-Ekholm - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Register Loaned to AHL - Toledo Walleye
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Steelheads - Orlando Solar Bears
- Manchester Monarchs Care Foundation Donates $7,500 to Elliot Hospital - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Adds Young Defenseman Nilsen - Wichita Thunder
- Adirondack's Riley Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Riley Tabbed as Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Tulsa's Keserich Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Keserich Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week Again - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Donate More Than $25,000 to C.R. Wood Cancer Center - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 19 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Defeat Grizzlies 4-3 on Monday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 4-3 Loss to Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Adirondack Thunder Stories
- Riley Tabbed as Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
- Thunder Donate More Than $25,000 to C.R. Wood Cancer Center
- Thunder Use Four Third-Period Goals to Crown Royals 6-3
- Riley Tells Growlers to Sit, Stay in 6-4 Thunder Win
- Thunder Send Growlers to Doghouse in 4-1 Win