Riley Tabbed as Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Conor Riley of the Adirondack Thunder has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 11-17.

Riley scored four goals, added an assist and was +4 in two games last week.

The 26-year-old tallied a goal in a 4-1 win against Newfoundland on Friday and had four points (3g-1a) in a 6-4 victory over the Growlers on Saturday.

A native of Massena, New York, Riley has posted 35 points (21g-14a) in 53 games with the Thunder this season while adding one goal in five American Hockey League games with Binghamton and Providence.

Riley has recorded 72 points (35g-37a) in 154 career ECHL games with Adirondack and also had two assists in eight games with Peoria of the Southern Professional Hockey League in 2016-17.

Prior to turning pro, Riley had 22 points (4g-18a) in 145 career games at the University of Maine.

On behalf of Conor Riley, a case of pucks will be donated to an Adirondack youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

