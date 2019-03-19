Steelheads Offense Shines in 7-2 Win over Solar Bears
March 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (37-22-5) finished off their Florida trip with a strong 7-2 win over the Orlando Solar Bears (34-23-5) on Tuesday night from Amway Center.
The Solar Bears converted on the first power play of the game at 3:25 of the first period thanks to forward Mathieu Foget to jump ahead early, 1-0. The Steelheads came back to answer with three-unanswered goals to finish the frame. At 5:13, Steelheads forward Connor Chatham re-directed a shot coming from the right wall to notch his first goal of the season and tie the game at 1-1. Steelheads forward Elgin Pearce jammed in a loose puck in a net-front battle at 10:45, and defenseman Nolan Gluchowski added his own tally less than one minute later at 11:41 while on the power play to stride ahead quickly, 3-1.
The Steelheads rallied their momentum into the second period with two more goals and one at just 1:23. Steelheads forward Reid Petryk found forward Spencer Naas trailing behind a rush for an open net and a three-goal lead, 4-1. On their second power play, the Steelheads scored their second goal at 12:30 with a one-time shot by Steve McParland in the right circle to quadruple the lead at 5-1. Solar Bears forward Jackson Playfair broke the five-unanswered goal run at 18:31 and cut into the lead, 5-2.
The Steelheads added two more goals late in the game starting with the Solar Bears netminder pulled at 15:52 thanks to a center ice shot into an open net by forward Will Merchant to ensure the victory and followed by Naas on his second tally at 18:24, settling the final score at 7-2.
Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (23-11-0) halted 38 of 40 shots in the win. Solar Bears netminder Corbin Boes (9-9-3) stopped 11 of 14 shots in 11:14 minutes, and Connor Ingram turned away 24 of 27 shots in 47:43 minutes of relief.
The Steelheads open a five-game stretch and two games at Rushmore Plaza Civic on Friday, Mar. 22 at 7:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 1350 AM KTIK and ECHL.TV.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
