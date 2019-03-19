Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Steelheads

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Idaho Steelheads

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Tuesday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (34-22-4-1) take on the Idaho Steelheads (36-22-3-2) for the final time in the 2018-19 regular season. Each team has earned a win through two meetings.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Orlando's magic number to clinch a berth in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs is currently six points. A win tonight, along with a regulation loss by the South Carolina Stingrays in their game against the Kansas City Mavericks, would reduce Orlando's magic number to two points.

BOES GETS START: Corbin Boes will make his first start for Orlando since March 2, when he made a season-high 44 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Everblades. Boes also made a relief appearance on March 13, stopping all 12 shots he faced to help Orlando rally from a 4-1 deficit and secure a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to Florida.

PLAYFAIR ACTIVATED: Forward Jackson Playfair has been activated from the IR and will make his return to the lineup tonight after missing the last seven games. The rookie began his pro career with a five-game point streak (4g-3a), and the Solar Bears have posted a 6-0-1-0 record with him in the lineup.

DONAGHEY WITHIN ONE GOAL OF RECORD: Defenseman Cody Donaghey is currently tied for second among ECHL defensemen with 14 goals on the season. His next goal will tie the Solar Bears single-season record for goals by a defenseman, currently held by Brenden Miller with a 15-goal performance during the 2016-17 campaign.

