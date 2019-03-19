ECHL Transactions - March 19

March 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 19, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Brian Morgan, F

Maine:

Sean Campbell, D

Domenic Graham, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Cam Johnson, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey [3/18]

Atlanta:

Delete Derek Nesbitt, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Chatham, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Kansas City:

Add Mason McDonald, G activated from reserve

Delete Ben Halford, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Drew Melanson, F recalled by Hartford

Manchester:

Delete Matt Marcinew, F recalled by Springfield

Norfolk:

Add Mitch Hall, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Jordan Uhelski, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Alex Jaeckle, D signed contract, released from ATO

Add Alex Rodriguez, F signed contract, released from ATO

Delete Jordan Uhelski, G placed on reserve

Delete Shane Eiserman, F placed on reserve

Delete Romain Chuard, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)

Orlando:

Add Rob Mann, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Oleg Sosunov, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Akim Aliu, D loaned to Tucson

Toledo:

Delete Matt Register, D loaned to Hartford

Wheeling:

Add Nicolas Erb Ekholm, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Wichita:

Add Hakon Nilsen, D signed contract, added to active roster

