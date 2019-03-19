ECHL Transactions - March 19
March 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 19, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Brian Morgan, F
Maine:
Sean Campbell, D
Domenic Graham, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Cam Johnson, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey [3/18]
Atlanta:
Delete Derek Nesbitt, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Chatham, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Kansas City:
Add Mason McDonald, G activated from reserve
Delete Ben Halford, G placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Drew Melanson, F recalled by Hartford
Manchester:
Delete Matt Marcinew, F recalled by Springfield
Norfolk:
Add Mitch Hall, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Jordan Uhelski, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Alex Jaeckle, D signed contract, released from ATO
Add Alex Rodriguez, F signed contract, released from ATO
Delete Jordan Uhelski, G placed on reserve
Delete Shane Eiserman, F placed on reserve
Delete Romain Chuard, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)
Orlando:
Add Rob Mann, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Oleg Sosunov, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Akim Aliu, D loaned to Tucson
Toledo:
Delete Matt Register, D loaned to Hartford
Wheeling:
Add Nicolas Erb Ekholm, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Wichita:
Add Hakon Nilsen, D signed contract, added to active roster
