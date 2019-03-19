Tulsa's Keserich Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

March 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Ian Keserich of the Tulsa Oilers has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 11-17. It is the second time in the last three weeks, and the third time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.

Keserich went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .957 in two appearances against last week.

The 33-year-old stopped all 21 shots he faced in a 2-0 win at Allen on?Tuesday to record his first ECHL?shutout since Jan. 9, 2009 before making 23 saves in a 6-2 victory at Kansas City on?Saturday.

A native of Parma, Ohio, Keserich came out of retirement and signed with the Oilers last month. He has seen action in 11 games, going 7-2-0 with a 1.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934.

Keserich has appeared in 56 career ECHL games with Tulsa, Elmira and Johnstown posting an overall record of 28-19-3 with two shutouts, a 2.71 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He also played in 160 career games in the Central Hockey League with Colorado, Mississippi, Wichita and Tulsa.

Prior to turning pro, Keserich played two seasons at Ohio State University and one season with Tri-City of the United States Hockey League.

Runner Up: Matt Tomkins, Indy (1-0-1, 0.96 GAA, .965 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Zach Fucale (Fort Wayne) and Pat Nagle (Toledo).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.