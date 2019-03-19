Tulsa's Keserich Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
March 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Ian Keserich of the Tulsa Oilers has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 11-17. It is the second time in the last three weeks, and the third time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.
Keserich went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .957 in two appearances against last week.
The 33-year-old stopped all 21 shots he faced in a 2-0 win at Allen on?Tuesday to record his first ECHL?shutout since Jan. 9, 2009 before making 23 saves in a 6-2 victory at Kansas City on?Saturday.
A native of Parma, Ohio, Keserich came out of retirement and signed with the Oilers last month. He has seen action in 11 games, going 7-2-0 with a 1.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934.
Keserich has appeared in 56 career ECHL games with Tulsa, Elmira and Johnstown posting an overall record of 28-19-3 with two shutouts, a 2.71 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He also played in 160 career games in the Central Hockey League with Colorado, Mississippi, Wichita and Tulsa.
Prior to turning pro, Keserich played two seasons at Ohio State University and one season with Tri-City of the United States Hockey League.
Runner Up: Matt Tomkins, Indy (1-0-1, 0.96 GAA, .965 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Zach Fucale (Fort Wayne) and Pat Nagle (Toledo).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2019
- Four First Period Goals Send Stingrays Past KC - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Drop Rubber Match to Steelheads - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Offense Shines in 7-2 Win over Solar Bears - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Announce Several Roster Moves - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - March 19 - ECHL
- Nailers Sign Nicolas Erb-Ekholm - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Register Loaned to AHL - Toledo Walleye
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Steelheads - Orlando Solar Bears
- Manchester Monarchs Care Foundation Donates $7,500 to Elliot Hospital - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Adds Young Defenseman Nilsen - Wichita Thunder
- Adirondack's Riley Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Riley Tabbed as Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Tulsa's Keserich Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Keserich Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week Again - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Donate More Than $25,000 to C.R. Wood Cancer Center - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 19 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Defeat Grizzlies 4-3 on Monday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 4-3 Loss to Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.