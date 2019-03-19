Manchester Monarchs Care Foundation Donates $7,500 to Elliot Hospital

March 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





Manchester, N.H.: The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, are proud to announce the donation of $7,500 through the Monarchs Care Foundation to Elliot Health System to benefit the construction of the new Elliot Regional Cancer Center.

"The Monarchs Care Foundation is proud to help support this brand new state-of-the-art cancer facility where patients can go close to home and seek the medical treatment they need," said Brian Cheek, Monarchs, CEO. "The Monarchs are proud to partner with Elliot Hospital both on and off the ice especially through this meaningful donation which when complete, the Elliot Regional Cancer Center will allow patients to receive their care all in one location."

Dr. Brian Knab, Elliot Regional Cancer Center's Medical Director said, "It is undeniable the importance that our cancer program plays in the community and in our families. No one ever expects to be given a life-altering cancer diagnosis, but if it happens, you want to know that they very best resources, people, and technologies are there for you and your loved ones, right in your community."

"Support from community-minded organizations like the Manchester Monarchs shows the depth of understanding for the needs of cancer patients to be treated close to home while receiving world class, compassionate, and high quality care. 'Hope is Here' at the new Elliot Regional Cancer Center, we are grateful to the Monarchs for their support" said Kelli Rafferty, Director of Development for the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation.

The site of the new facility is expected to open in 2020 and will be on the main Elliot Hospital campus in Manchester, N.H.

Monarchs President & CEO Brian Cheek presented the $7,500 donation, along with Max the Monarchs mascot, to Dr. Brian Knab, Medical Director, Elliot Regional Cancer Center; Kelli Rafferty, Director of Development and Annie Hurwtiz, Special Events Manager both from the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation.

Upcoming Monarchs Events at SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H.

- Wednesday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m.

The Monarchs take on the Newfoundland Growlers.

- Saturday, March 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Nickelodeon & Scouts Night: Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite Nickelodeon character as they watch their favorite Monarchs players take on the Worcester Railers. The Monarchs team will be wearing exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle inspired jerseys, PLUS - the Monarchs host Scouts from the Daniel Webster Council.

- Friday April 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 6 at 6 p.m.

The Monarchs finish the regular season at home as they host Community Appreciation Weekend.

Game tickets available online at www.manchestermonarchs.com. Follow the team on Twitter and Instagram: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.