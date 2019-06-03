Thunder Announce 2019-20 Protected List

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced their protected list this afternoon, consisting of twenty skaters and one goaltender.

The Adirondack Thunder's protected list is as follows:

Goaltenders (x1): Alex Sakellaropoulos

Defensemen (x9): Blake Thompson, Jake Linhart, Kelly Summers, Matias Cleland, Michael Sdao, Desmond Bergin, Andrew Tessier, Sean Federow and Jordan McNaughton

Forwards (x11): Jakob Reichert, Ryan Walker, Cullen Bradshaw, James Henry, Dylan Walchuk, Matt Salhany, Shane Conacher, Mike Szmatula, Peter MacArthur, Conor Riley and Alex Carrier

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2018-19 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2018-19, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2018-19 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2018-19.

