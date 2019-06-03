ECHL Announces Protected Lists

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the Protected Lists as submitted by each of its Member teams.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2018-19 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2018-19, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2018-19 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2018-19.

Adirondack Thunder - Alex Sakellaropoulos, Desmond Bergin, Kelly Summers, Blake Thompson, Matias Cleland, Andrew Tessier, Jake Linhart, Michael Sdao, Sean Federow, Jordan McNaughton, Shane Conacher, Dylan Walchuk, Alexandre Carrier, Ryan Walker, Cullen Bradshaw, James Henry, Jakob Reichert, Matt Salhany, Peter MacArthur, Mike Szmatula and Conor Riley

Allen Americans - Lukas Hafner, Alex Breton, Ben Owen, David Makowski, Joel Chouinard, Duggie Lagrone, Josh Atkinson, Dalton Thrower, Mike Gunn, Curt Gogol, Zach Pochiro, Braylon Shmyr, Riley Bourbonnais, Casey Pierro-Zabotel, Thomas Frazee, Spencer Asuchak, Jacob Doty, Gary Steffes, Chad Butcher and Alex Guptill

Atlanta Gladiators - Sean Bonar, Michael Bitzer, Colton Phinney, Kevin Montgomery, Jack Stander, Zachary Malatesta, Vytal Cote, John Furgele, Kyle Chatham, Jake Flegel, Adam Smith, Avery Peterson, Brady Fleurent, Nolan LaPorte, Tyson Fawcett, Nick Bligh, Justin MacDonald, Derek Nesbitt, Garret Ross, Alex Gacek and Taylor Stefishen

Brampton Beast - Jake Ringuette, Jonathan Racine, Jordan Henry, Austin McEneny, Mike Folkes, Chase Golightly, Matt Petgrave, Mathieu Gagnon, Willie Corrin, Tyson Wilson, Nathan Todd, David Vallorani, Anthony Beauregard, Bo Pieper, David Pacan, Dan Leavens, Jackson Leef, Artur Tyanulin, Erik Bradford, Brandon Marino, Brandon MacLean, Chris Leveille and Luc-Olivier Blain

Cincinnati Cyclones - Ty Rimmer, Mitch Jones, Andrew DeBrincat, Kurt Gosselin, Eric Diodati, Brock Beukeboom, Justin Lemcke, Nate Mitton, Ben Johnson, Jesse Schultz, Spencer Dorowicz, Justin Vaive, Brady Vail, Shaw Boomhower, Mike Marnell and Brandon McNally

Florida Everblades - Matt Finn, Ben Masella, Logan Roe, Riley Weselowski, Derek Sheppard, Clark Seymour, Nelson Armstrong, Zack Kamrass, Jordon Southorn, Olivier Dame-Malka, Michael Neville, Justin Auger, Sam Warning, John McCarron, Mitch Vandergunst, Alex Tonge, Grant Arnold, Tommy Thompson, Joe Cox, Blake Winiecki, Nathan Perkovich, Nick Moutrey, Philippe Hudon, Stephen MacAulay, Michael Kirkpatrick, David Friedmann and Adam Gilmour

Fort Wayne Komets - Alex Dubeau, Sean Flanagan, Chase Stewart, Ryan Lowney, Jason Binkley, Cam Knight, Cody Sol, Josh Elmes, Craig Cescon, Curtis Leonard, Jamie Schaafsma, Mason Baptista, Jake Kamrass, Brady Shaw, Marco Roy, J.C. Campagna, Shawn Szydlowski, Anthony Nellis, Anthony Petruzzelli, Kyle Hope, Jordan Sims, Gage Torrel and Gabriel Desjardins

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Garrett Bartus, Kyle Hayton, Clint Lewis, Luke Ripley, Jake Bolton, Chad Duchesne, J.C. Brassard, Adam Larkin, Dan Milan, Trevor Owens, Matt Prapavessis, Kamerin Nault, Daniel Perez, Stephen Pierog, Dylan Vander Esch, Mike Pelech, Danny Elser, Austen Brassard, Zach Franko, Tyler Bird, Brendan Harms, Thomas Ebbing, Erik Robichaud, Chris Izmirlian, Johno May, Travis Howe, Evan Jasper and Allan McPherson

Idaho Steelheads - Ryan Faragher, Tomas Sholl, Eric Sweetman, Jeff King, Keegan Kanzig, Brady Norrish, Charlie Dodero, Colton Saucerman, Joe Faust, Aaron Harstad, Cody Corbett, Kale Kessy, A.J. White, Connor Chatham, Will Merchant, Mitch Moroz, Steve McParland, Kyle Schempp, Alexander Dahl, Reid Petryk, Tony Cameranesi, Justin Parizek, Ryan Misiak and Jefferson Dahl

Indy Fuel - Gordon Defiel, Chase Marchand, Samuel Thibault, Zach Miskovic, Alex Brooks, Eric Schurhamer, Braden Hellems, Dmitri Osipov, Louis Belisle, Reggie Traccitto, Jaynen Rissling, Jack Burton, Josh Shalla, Logan Nelson, Matt Rupert, Woody Hudson, Jack Ramsey, Anthony Collins, Ryan Rupert, Mathew Thompson, Olivier Labelle and Jordy Stallard

Jacksonville Icemen - Dajon Mingo, Jack Glover, Hayden Shaw, Kayle Doetzel, Kyle Shapiro, Scott Dornbrock, Garrett Ladd, Cody Fowlie, Christophe Lalancette, Garet Hunt, Cameron Critchlow, David Broll, Jake Randolph, Kris Newbury, Wacey Rabbit, Eli Lichtenwald, Everett Clark, Colten Veloso, Shane Walsh, Alexandre Goulet and Cristiano DiGiacinto

Kalamazoo Wings - Jake Hildebrand, Brandon Lubin, Ben Wilson, Alexander Mikulovich, Kyle Bushee, Chase Van Allen, Eric Kattelus, Matt Joyaux, Tyler Ganly, Aaron Hyman, Aaron Irving, Sean O'Rourke, Jimmy Mullin, Chad McDonald, Michael Neal, Tanner Sorenson, Chris Collins, Luke Sandler, Kyle Blaney, Zach Diamantoni, Dominic Zombo, Zach Saar, Justin Taylor, J.T. Stenglein and Ryan Penny

Kansas City Mavericks - Ben Halford, Nikolas Koberstein, Brayden Sherbinin, Jordan Klimek, Riley Sweeney, Nate Widman, Cliff Watson, Brett Beauvais, Neal Goff, Darian Dziurzynski, Loren Ulett, Jared VanWormer, Greg Betzold, Joey Sides, Mike Panowyk, Corey Durocher, Rocco Carzo, Mark Cooper, C.J. Eick, Dave Dziurzynski, Matt Robertson, Andrew Radjenovic and Shawn Pauly

Maine Mariners - Francois Brassard, Connor LaCouvee, Zach Tolkinen, Jon Jutzi, Josh Couturier, Garrett Cecere, Derek Pratt, Blake Kessel, Johnny Coughlin, Scott Savage, Richie Boyd, Wade Murphy, Ryan Ferrill, Dwyer Tschantz, Terrence Wallin, Greg Chase, Dillan Fox, Zeb Knutson, Branden Troock, Louie Rowe, Alex Kile, Michael McNicholas, Nick Master, Taylor Cammarata and Johnny McInnis

Newfoundland Growlers - Eric Levine, Michael Garteig, Mario Culina, Kyle Cumiskey, Adam Pardy, Garrett Johnston, Kristians Rubins, Evan Neugold, James Melindy, Ilya Nekolenko, Marcus Power, Todd Skirving, Semyon Babintsev and Maxim Mizyurin

Norfolk Admirals - Jeremy Brodeur, Ty Reichenbach, Cody Smith, Brandon Rumble, Alex Jaeckle, Romain Chuard, Don Olivieri, Eric Roy, Mitch Hall, Ludlow Harris, Balazs Goz, Michael Young, Connor Hurley, Conor O'Neil, Luke Nogard, Ben Duffy, Christian Horn, Domenic Alberga, Shane Eiserman, Jake Wood, Patrick D'Amico, Matt McMorrow, Alex Rodriguez, John Gustafsson, Brant Sherwood, Stathis Soumelidis, Alex Pompeo and T.J. Moore

Orlando Solar Bears - Corbin Boes, Clint Windsor, Kevin Lohan, Rob Mann, Mike Monfredo, Alexander Kuqali, Akim Aliu, Nolan Valleau, Tommy Davis, Chris LeBlanc, Mathieu Foget, Tayler Thompson, Dylan Fitze, Brent Pedersen, Trevor Olson, Jackson Playfair, Hunter Fejes, Ivan Kosorenkov, Mark Bennett and Ryan Lough

Rapid City Rush - Brad Barone, Tyler Parks, Adam Carlson, Zach Todd, Brandon Fehd, Myles McGurty, Dylan Quaile, Jeremy Wu, Blake Heinrich, Chris Leibinger, Richard Coyne, Rob Hamilton, Alex Rauter, Mason McCarty, Justin Faryna, Taylor Crunk, Cedric Montminy, Jack Riley, Dexter Dancs, Liam Bilton, Garrett Klotz, Tyler Poulsen, Willem Nong-Lambert, Darby Llewellyn, Alec Baer, Brandon Mashinter, Justin Breton and Aaron Boyd

Reading Royals - Andrew D'Agostini, Joe Houk, Sam Becker, Charlie Vasaturo, Vinny Muto, Jimmy Mazza, Travis Armstrong, Sam Posa, Trevor Gooch, Corey Mackin, Tyler Brown, Kevin Goumas, Alex Roos, Frank DiChiara, Brayden Low, Josh MacDonald, Chris McCarthy, Matt Pohlkamp, Steven Swavely, Adam Schmidt, Adam Marsh, Mark Naclerio and Viktor Liljegren

South Carolina Stingrays - Cameron Heath, Matthew Nuttle, Tim Davison, Joey Leach, Ryker Killins, Steven Johnson, Kevin McKernan, Miles Liberati, Chris Leone, Chase Harrison, Marcus Perrier, Danny Federico, Frankie Simonelli, Cameron Askew, Jonathan Charbonneau, Josh Gratton, Pat Megannety, Stephane Legault, Patrick Gaul, Tad Kozun, Andrew Cherniwchan and Tim Harrison

Toledo Walleye - Ryan Obuchowski, Brenden Kotyk, Ben Danford, Randy Gazzola, Matt Kevin Tansey, Mackenze Stewart, Simon Denis, Greg Wolfe, Shane Berschbach, Charlie O'Connor, Chris Crane, Ben Storm, Tyler Spezia, Zach Gallant, A.J. Jenks, Justin Kea, Hunter Smith, T.J. Hensick, Christian Hilbrich and Connor Crisp

Tulsa Oilers - Devin Williams, Ian Keserich, Adam Phillips, Mike McKee, John Teets, Steven Kaunisto, Eric Drapluk, Scott Henegar, Alex Globke, Roman Ammirato, Peter Sivak, Alex Kromm, Ian McNulty, Tommy Mele, Ryan Tesink, Adam Pleskach, Evan Richardson, Dylan Hubbs and Chris Francis

Utah Grizzlies - Alex Leclerc, Gabriel Verpaelst, Gage Ausmus, Taylor Richart, Teigan Zahn, Ryan Walters, Mitch Maxwell, Austin Carroll, Michael Economos, Jake Marchment, Jack Walker and Matt Berry

Wheeling Nailers - Matt O'Connor, Jordan Ruby, Craig Skudalski, Dan Fick, Robbie Hall, Aaron Titcomb, Jake Schultz, Kevin Schulze, Cedric Lacroix, Alec Butcher, Zac Lynch, Mike Fazio, Yushiroh Hirano, Brad Drobot, Winston Day Chief, Lucas Kohls, Michael Phillips, Mark Petaccio and Nick Saracino

Wichita Thunder - Devin Buffalo, Hakon Nilsen, Nolan DeJong, Dillon Donnelly, Keoni Texeira, Dylan Labbe, Tyler Elbrecht, Ian Edmondson, Kevin Patterson, Lane Bauer, Ralph Cuddemi, Corey Kalk, Steven Iacobellis, Quentin Shore, Mark MacMillan, Stefan Fournier, Dyson Stevenson, Jakob Stukel, Pierre-Cedric Labrie, Calder Brooks, Hayden Hodgson, Grayson Pawlenchuk, Matt DeBlouw and Guillaume Asselin

Worcester Railers - Blake Wojtala, Evan Buitenhuis, Connor Doherty, Robert Powers, Kyle McKenzie, Tommy Panico, Alexis Vanier, Ivan Chukarov, Patrick McNally, Nick Sorkin, Barry Almeida, Drew Callin, Dylan Willick, Bo Brauer, Tommy Kelley, Matt Schmalz, Tyler Barnes and Ross Olsson

