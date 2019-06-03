Americans Announce Protected List for 2019-2020 Season

June 3, 2019 - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans announced today the club has protected the following players for the 2019-2020 season. The Americans open their 11th season of minor pro hockey this coming October.

The following is the list of players protected by Head Coach and Head of Hockey Operations Steve Martinson.

Goalie - Lukas Hafner

Forwards - Zach Pochiro, Braylon Shmyr, Riley Bourbonnais, Casey Pierro-Zabotel, Thomas Frazee, Spencer Asuchak, Jacob Doty, Gary Steffes, Chad Butcher and Alex Guptill

Defensemen - Alex Breton, Ben Owen, David Makowski, Joel Chouinard, Josh Atkinson, Duggie Lagrone, Mike Gunn, Curt Gogol and Dalton Thrower

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish, provided that the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, which states that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2018-19 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2018-19, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2018-19 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13, and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2018-19.

