Steelheads Announce 2019 Protected List

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars, have announced their protected list of players as submitted to the ECHL following the 2018-19 season.

The list of 24 players includes 13 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders. The Steelheads protected list is as follows:

Forwards (13): Tony Cameranesi, Connor Chatham, Alexander Dahl, Jefferson Dahl, Kale Kessy, Steve McParland, Will Merchant, Ryan Misiak, Mitch Moroz, Justin Parizek, Reid Petryk, Kyle Schempp, A.J. White

Defense (9): Cody Corbett, Charlie Dodero, Joe Faust, Aaron Harstad, Keegan Kanzig, Jeff King, Brady Norrish, Colton Saucerman, Eric Sweetman

Goaltenders (2): Ryan Faragher, Tomas Sholl

Per the ECHL, teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA), which states that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2018-19 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2018-19 , and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2018-19 Regular Season, the subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Considerations trades by 3:00 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3:00 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2018-19.

