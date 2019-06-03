Mavericks Announce Protected List

The Kansas City Mavericks announced their protected list of players Monday as submitted to the ECHL following the 2018-19 season. The list of 21 players includes 12 forwards, eight defensemen and one goaltender.

Protected Forwards: Mark Cooper, Loren Ulett, Joey Sides, CJ Eick, Corey Durocher, Mike Panowyk, Rocco Carzo, Jared VanWormer, Greg Betzold, David Dziurzynski, Darian Dziurzynski, Shawn Pauly

Protected Defensemen: Brett Beauvais, Brayden Sherbinin, Cliff Watson, Neal Goff, Jordan Klimek, Nikolas Koberstein, Riley Sweeney, Nate Widman

Protected Goaltender: Ben Halford

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2018-19 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2018-19, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2018-19 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2018-19.

The Kansas City Mavericks will begin their 11th season of play this October at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

