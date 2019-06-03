Oilers Announce Protected List

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced the team's protected list Monday for the 2019-20 season. The list consists of 19 players, including 12 forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders.

Tulsa Oilers Protected List

FORWARDS (12): Roman Ammirato, Chris Francis, Alex Globke, Scott Henegar, Dylan Hubbs, Alex Kromm, Ian McNulty, Tom Mele, Adam Pleskach, Evan Richardson, Peter Sivak, Ryan Tesink

DEFENSEMEN (5): Eric Drapluk, Steven Kaunisto, Mike McKee, Adam Phillips, John Teets

GOALTENDERS (2): Ian Keserich, Devin Williams

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2018-19 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2018-19, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2018-19 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2018-19.

