Nailers Announce 2019 Protected List

June 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their 2019 Protected List.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish, provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2018-19 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2018-19, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2018-19 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

The Wheeling Nailers Protected List consists of the following 19 players:

F Alec Butcher

F Winston Day Chief

F Brad Drobot

F Mike Fazio

D Dan Fick

D Robbie Hall

F Yushiroh Hirano

F Lucas Kohls

F Cedric Lacroix

F Zac Lynch

G Matt O'Connor

F Mark Petaccio

F Michael Phillips

G Jordan Ruby

F Nick Saracino

D Jake Schultz

D Kevin Schulze

D Craig Skuldalski

D Aaron Titcomb

This is the first key date for ECHL teams in June. The next two key dates are June 13th, when all future considerations trades must be completed, then June 15th, when Season Ending Rosters are due.

Season memberships are available for the 2019-20 season of Wheeling Nailers Hockey. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 3, 2019

Nailers Announce 2019 Protected List - Wheeling Nailers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.