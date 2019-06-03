Everblades Announce List of Protected Players

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced on Monday their list of protected players.

Florida's list is comprised of 10 defensemen and 17 forwards, and 21 of those 27 players suited up in a game for the Everblades during the 2018-19 season.

The protected list is the first step of a multi-step process that ECHL teams use to reserve the rights to ECHL-contracted players for the 2019-20 season.

Defensemen

Nelson Armstrong

Olivier Dame-Malka

Matt Finn

Zack Kamrass

Ben Masella

Logan Roe

Clark Seymour

Derek Sheppard

Jordon Southorn

Riley Weselowski

Forwards

Michael Neville

Justin Auger

Sam Warning

John McCarron

Mitch Vandergunst

Alex Tonge

Grant Arnold

Tommy Thompson

Joe Cox

Blake Winiecki

Nathan Perkovich

Nick Moutrey

Philippe Hudon

Stephen MacAulay

Michael Kirkpatrick

David Friedmann

Adam Gilmour

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2018-19 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2018-19, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2018-19 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2018-19.

