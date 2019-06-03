Solar Bears Announce 2019 Protected List

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced their 2019 Protected List this afternoon. The team has included 20 players on its Protected List, which is comprised of 11 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Out of the club's Protected List, Orlando has retained the rights to two players who will have veteran status for the 2019-20 season (Akim Aliu and Mike Monfredo), and four rookies (Tommy Davis, Ryan Lough, Jackson Playfair and Clint Windsor).

FORWARDS: Mark Bennett, Hunter Fejes, Dylan Fitze, Mathieu Foget, Ivan Kosorenkov, Chris LeBlanc, Ryan Lough (R), Trevor Olson, Brent Pedersen, Jackson Playfair (R), Tayler Thompson

DEFENSEMEN: Akim Aliu (V), Tommy Davis (R), Alexander Kuqali, Kevin Lohan, Rob Mann, Mike Monfredo (V), Nolan Valleau

GOALTENDERS: Corbin Boes, Clint Windsor (R)

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which states that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2018-19 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2018-19, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2018-19 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2018-19.

