Cyclones Unveil 2019 Protected List





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced their 2019 Protected List. The full 16-man list can be found below.

2019 Cincinnati Cyclones Protected List:

Forwards (9)- Shaw Boomhower, Spencer Dorowicz, Ben Johnson, Mike Marnell, Brandon McNally, Nate Mitton, Jesse Schultz, Brady Vail, Justin Vaive

Defensemen (6)- Brock Beukeboom, Andrew DeBrincat, Eric Diodati, Kurt Gosselin, Mitch Jones, Justin Lemcke

Goaltender (1)- Ty Rimmer

Per ECHL rules, teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish, provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an Standard Player Contract (SPC) in 2018-19 with the team, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2018-19, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or an IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the team or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2018-19 regular season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL retirement form, and has not been traded or released.

This is the first major date of the off-season for ECHL teams. Next up will be June 13 when teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET. Finally, teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15. Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players, and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2018-19.

