Swamp Rabbits Release Protected List
June 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, led by head coach Kevin Kerr and assistant coach Kahlil Thomas, have released the 2019 Protected List. The list contains players whose rights are retained by the team until the submission of the Season Ending Roster on June 15, 2019. Any player not on the protected list that finished the season with the team would immediately become an Unrestricted Free Agent. Additionally, any future considerations trades must be completed between now and the release of the Season Ending Roster.
Any team can protect as many players as they would like, pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA), as long as they meet the following qualifications:
1. The player signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) in 2018-19 with the team, and has not been traded or released.
2. The player signed an SPC in 2018-19, and was recalled to an NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released.
3. The player had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current season, did not sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released.
4. The player has not been suspended by the team or league, and has not been traded or released.
5. The player signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2018-19 regular season, and then subsequently signed an NHL or AHL contract, and has not been traded or released.
6. The player has executed the ECHL retirement form, and has not been traded or released.
Below is the Protected List for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
G - Garrett Bartus (ECHL)
G - Kyle Hayton (ECHL/Rookie)
D - Clint Lewis (ECHL)
D - Luke Ripley (ECHL)
D - Jake Bolton (ECHL)
D - Chad Duchesne (ECHL)
D - J.C. Brassard (ECHL)
D - Adam Larkin (ECHL)
D - Dan Milan (ECHL)
D - Trevor Owens (ECHL)
D - Matt Prapavessis (Qualifying)
F - Kamerin Nault (ECHL/Rookie)
F - Daniel Perez (ECHL/Rookie)
F - Stephen Pierog (ECHL)
F - Dylan Vander Esch (ECHL)
F - Michael Pelech (ECHL/Veteran)
F - Danny Elser (ECHL)/Rookie)
F - Austen Brassard (ECHL/Veteran)
F - Zach Franko (ECHL/Rookie)
F - Tyler Bird (ECHL)
F - Brendan Harms (ECHL)
F - Thomas Ebbing (ECHL)
F - Erik Robichaud (ECHL/Rookie)
F - Chris Izmirlian (ECHL)
F - Johno May (ECHL)
F - Travis Howe (ECHL)
F - Evan Jasper (Qualifying)
F - Allan McPherson (Qualifying)
Stay tuned to SwampRabbits.com, and follow the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all of the latest information throughout the offseason.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 3, 2019
- Royals Announce 2019 Protected List - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Announce Protected List - Kansas City Mavericks
- Brampton Beast Announce 2019-20 Protected List - Brampton Beast
- Everblades Announce List of Protected Players - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits Release Protected List - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Protected Lists - ECHL
- Steelheads Announce 2019 Protected List - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Announce Protected List for 2019-2020 Season - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Unveil 2019 Protected List - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Oilers Announce Protected List - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Announce 2019-20 Protected List - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Release Protected List - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Announce 2019 Protected List - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Announce Protected List - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Announce 2019 Protected List - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Release Protected List
- Stanley Cup Watch Party at Stone Pizza Next Wednesday
- Kamerin Nault Called up by Manitoba Moose
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Finale