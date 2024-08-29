Throwing Miscues Lead to 2-1 Loss

August 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies' Josh Hansell on game night

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies pitching staff continued to roll Thursday against the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park, but a few throwing errors allowed the GreenJackets to score two in the fifth, as Columbia fell 2-1 in the fourth game of the series.

Both starting pitchers got out to strong starts again Thursday night. Augusta's Herick Hernandez set down all 11 batters he faced, seven via the strikeout before moving to the bullpen in his debut.

Kade Morton worked 1.1 scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season before Rayven Antonio spun through four, one-run innings to get his first save of the campaign.

Josh Hansell matched the effort, spinning four scoreless innings out of the shoot. Nicholas Regalado entered the game in the fifth and allowed two runs to come around after a walk and a single and a pair of throwing errors. Both runs were unearned runs but resulted in Augusta taking a 2-0 lead halfway through the ball game.

Regalado spun a scoreless seventh before tossing the ball to Ismael Michel who closed things out with two scoreless innings for Columbia.

Columbia's only run came in the seventh inning. Austin Charles got plunked by a pitch and then Carter Frederick slapped a double down the left field line to make it a 2-1 game.

Columbia continues their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at SRP Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (2-1, 2.12 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with southpaw Carter Holton (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for their final homestand of the regular season September 3-8. They'll close out the year with three firework shows, Harry Potter Night presented by Lowe's Foods with a Hogwarts House Scarf giveaway and USC Night presented by E.F. Martin with a rally towel giveaway. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

