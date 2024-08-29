Hillcats Fall to Mudcats

August 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats pieced together a lackluster performance against the Carolina Mudcats, dropping the game 7-1 on Thursday night.

Lynchburg would struggle at the dish, finishing with three hits and three walks. Through three games in this series, the Hillcats have only registered five walks, while coming into the series leading the league in that category.

Two strong debuts by the starters for each team, Rafe Schlesinger and Mason Molina, each throwing two scoreless innings. In an odd third inning, Hillcats catcher Logun Clark would be responsible for retiring all three outs as the Mudcats were a bit too aggressive on the bases, with three runners caught stealing in the frame.

The Mudcats struck against Melkis Hernandez in the fourth after putting him in a tough position on the bump. Two runners would score on an infield single and a fielder's choice, respectively. Later in the frame Miguel Briceno would drive home two more with a double after a miscommunication between the Hillcats outfield.

Carolina would add on another in the top of the sixth inning, pushing the lead up to five. After an error by Fran Alduey, Yhoswar Garcia would work himself around before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Miguel Briceno.

Lynchburg would once again wait until the later innings to put a run on the board. This time, Alduey would drive home Barrett Riebock with a double down the right field line, cutting the score to 5-1.

The momentum would not last long as the Mudcats would strike again in the ninth. A balk against Cam Schuelke would allow a runner to score, before a single from Eric Bitonti would seal the deal, pushing the Hillcats deficit to six.

Lynchburg would finish the night with as many errors as hits, deepening their struggles in the series.

The Hillcats will look to pick up their first win against Carolina on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

