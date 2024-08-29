Mudcats Race Past Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, V.A - The Carolina Mudcats used a four-run fourth inning to break open a scoreless game as they cruised to a 7-1 victory of the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday night at Bank on the James Stadium.

Carolina (74-47 overall, 33-23 second half) got the scoring going in the fourth inning on a Marco Dinges single to make it 1-0 Mudcats. After a Luis Castillo force out brought home another run, Miguel Briceno capped the scoring with a two-run double and a 4-0 lead.

The Mudcats continued to add on in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Briceno and a 5-0 cushion.

Lynchburg (64-56 overall, 27-28 second half) scored their only run in the last of the seventh inning when Fran Alduey collected his fifth double of the season to score Barrett Riebock.

The exclamation point for the Mudcats came in the ninth when they scored two more runs, the first on a disengagement violation and the final tally coming on an Eric Bitonti single and the 7-1 final.

Bryan Rivera (W, 1-1) was also terrific out of the Mudcats bullpen as he posted six innings allowing just one hit and one unearned run to collect the victory.

Carolina and Lynchburg continue their series on Friday night with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats returns to Five County Stadium for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3 as they host the Delmarva Shorebirds.

