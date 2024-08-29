Red Sox Shut Out Shorebirds on Thursday Night

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (48-74, 25-32) suffered their second-straight defeat to the Salem Red Sox (66-57, 32-25) on Thursday night as they fell 6-0.

The Red Sox grabbed the lead in the opening frame with a two-out, RBI double by Marvin Alcantara to put Salem ahead 1-0.

The lead grew to 3-0 in the third on an RBI single by Franklin Arias and a run-scoring groundout by Andruw Musett.

Delmarva's pitchers delivered another strong night led by Braxton Bragg who struck out 9 as the starter across 5.1 innings. Randy Berigüete relieved him and punched out six in 2.2 scoreless innings.

Salem doubled their lead in the ninth with a sacrifice fly by Karim Ayubi, an error, and an RBI double by Kelvin Diaz to put the Shorebirds behind 6-0. The offense was held silent for Delmarva in the ninth as the Red Sox completed a 6-0, shutout win.

Conor Steinbaugh (6-2) earned the win in relief with Braxton Bragg (4-6) taking the loss as the starter. Luis Talavera (2) was awarded the save.

The Shorebirds look to bounce back on Friday with Jacob Cravey taking the mound against Juan Valera. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

