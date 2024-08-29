RiverDogs Put Playoff Tickets on Sale for Potential Home Games

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have held their closest pursuers in the Carolina League South Division playoff race at arm's length and put themselves in solid position to earn a fourth consecutive trip to the postseason. Fans can secure their seat for both potential home playoff games as the Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays put postseason tickets on sale Thursday afternoon. The playoffs are presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley.

For the 2024 postseason, the RiverDogs are offering fans the opportunity to buy tickets for both potential home playoff games for the price of one. Purchasing a ticket for the playoff opener on September 10 will lock in the same seating location for game one of the league's championship series if the team advances to that stage. The RiverDogs Playoff Package is only valid through the start of the first playoff game. After the initial contest, remaining playoff tickets will be available at the standard rate.

Should the RiverDogs qualify, the September 10 playoff opener will feature $1 beers thanks to Budweiser. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a t-shirt courtesy of Gildan and Nucor Steel Berkeley.

"The team has once again completed an impressive turnaround in the second half and made the final games of the regular season very meaningful. We are hoping to be able to open the gates a few more times in September", said President and General Manager Dave Echols. "The playoff atmosphere created by our fans during the last three seasons has truly been second to none."

Should they qualify, the RiverDogs will host the Kannapolis Cannon ballers for game one of a best-of-three series to determine the South Division champion. Games two and, if necessary, three would be in Kannapolis on the 12th and 13th of September.

If the RiverDogs fall short of reaching the playoffs, a credit in the full amount of the purchase will be applied toward the 2025 season for those who bought playoff tickets. Those fans will also have an early window to purchase tickets prior to the general public for next season.

