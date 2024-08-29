2024 Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

August 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The first place RiverDogs are going for a FOURTH straight championship and playoff tickets are on sale now!

If the RiverDogs qualify, the Tuesday, September 10th playoff opener will feature $1 beers thanks to Budweiser. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a 2024 playoffs t-shirt courtesy of Gildan and Nucor Steel Berkeley.

Fans can purchase tickets for both potential home playoff games for the price of one! The RiverDogs Playoff Package is only valid through the start of the first playoff game.

If the RiverDogs don't make the playoffs, a credit in the full amount of the purchase will be applied toward the 2025 season for those who bought playoff tickets. Those fans will also have an early window to purchase tickets prior to the public for next season.

Reminder, it is not a Dog Day Tuesday.

Get your tickets now!

