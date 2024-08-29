Logan's Single in Ninth Pushes Kannapolis Over Fredericksburg Thursday

August 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Withstanding a late push that tied the game in the ninth inning, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers gathered a three-hit night from Drake Logan capped by a walk-off single in the ninth to win, 8-7, Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the victory, the Ballers have now won six of their last seven, taking a series lead of two games to one over Fredericksburg. The Nationals have now lost consecutive games for the first time since mid-August against the Salem Red Sox, in which they suffered a three-game losing streak.

LHP Justin Sinibaldi tossed three innings in his Atrium Health Ballpark debut, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, RHP Manuel Veloz tossed an impressive four no-hit innings, striking out six Nationals bats. LHP Daniel Gonzalez (W, 1-0) earned the winning decision, striking out his only batter faced in the ninth inning.

Kannapolis both scored first and notched a first inning run for the third game in a row in Thursday's win. Luis Pineda drove in an RBI with a single in his return to the lineup, scoring Jeral Perez to put the Ballers ahead, 1-0.

Seaver King's second triple of the week knotted the game at, 1-1, in the top of the third for Fredericksburg. The 2024 tenth overall pick now has tallied six hits through the three games of the series.

The Cannon Ballers jumped back in front in the bottom of the sixth, tallying four runs on an Alec Makarewicz two-RBI double and an Arxy Hernandez two-RBI single to push the Ballers ahead, 5-1, after six. Perez provided cushion in the bottom of the seventh with a two-RBI double of his own, putting Kannapolis ahead, 7-1, after seven.

For the second time this week, the Nationals fought back from a large deficit to tally five or more runs in the final third of the game. Caleb Lomavita started the rally in the top of the eighth with an RBI single, followed up later in the frame by scoring on a fielding error that allowed Nick Peoples to reach base.

After cutting into the lead at, 7-4, Lomavita was plunked by a fastball with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, inching closer at, 7-5, Kannapolis. Nate Rombach delivered the biggest hit of the night for the Nationals two batters later, scoring Elijah Green and King to even the game at, 7-7, after being down to his final strike.

Logan saved his best for last in a three-hit night with an RBI single on a ground ball to second base. After Lyle Miller-Green and Nathan Archer notched clutch hits to lead off the inning, Logan wasted no time in putting a ball in play that Fredericksburg failed to corral.

