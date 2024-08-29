Pelicans Fall 2-1 to Wood Ducks

The Pelicans fell to the Wood Ducks 2-1 during Thursday night's contest. The loss moves the Birds to a 55-64 overall record and to 26-27 in the second half while the Wood Ducks move to a 62-56 overall record and to 27-26 in the second half.

The Pelican's offense only recorded one run off of five hits. The Birds tried to rally late, when Ivan Brethowr drove in the lone run, but fell short. Drew Bowser, Reginald Preciado, Cameron Sisneros all had one hit, while Brethowr recorded two.

Juan Bello picked up the loss, pitching for five innings, while allowing four hits, one run, one walk and five strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, Mathew Peters pitched 2 2/3 innings, with two hits, one run, one walk and one strikeout. Luis Martinez Gomez closed for the Birds, with two hits and two strikeouts in 1 Ã¢..." innings of work.

The Wood Ducks offense scored two runs off eight hits. Jose De Jesus and Casey Cook each recorded a run for Down East. De Jesus and Chandler Pollard had two hits each, while Antonis Macias, Jesus Lopez, Julian Brock, and Cook each had one hit, for a total of eight hits.

Kyle Larsen earned the win, while pitching seven innings and allowing just two hits and two walks with one strikeout. Alberto Mota and Victor Simeon came out of the bullpen for one inning each. Mota allowed two hits, one run and one walk, while striking out one. Simeon struckout two with one hit and one walk.

Myrtle Beach and Down East will meet again on Friday night at 7:05 PM.

