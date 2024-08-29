Pitching Dominates in 2-1 Win Over Fireflies

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Herick Hernandez left folks stunned with a perfect debut in his first professional game, and the offense took advantage of three Firefly errors in the 5th to hold on and steal a 2-1 win on Thursday night.

The 4th round draft pick out of the University of Miami came out firing at SRP Park, facing 11 batters and retiring all 11. The southpaw had all 4 pitches working, and struck out seven hitters, primarily with his deadly slider.

Columbia countered with Josh Hansell on the bump, and the 6'6 righty worked in and out of danger consistently through four scoreless innings. Hansell allowed 5 hits and 2 walks, but stranded 5 and utilized a well-timed double play to keep the game 0-0.

Augusta's lone offensive output came in the bottom of the 5th, jumping after reliever Nicholas Regalado in his first inning. Luis Guanipa reached on a fielder's choice, and went first to third on a single from John Gil. The throw to 3rd was wild and skipped into the stands, allowing Guanipa to trot home safely. Gil advanced to 2nd on the throw, then went to 3rd on a pickoff error and home on another outfield thrown gone awry to give the GreenJackets a 2-run lead.

Herick Hernandez was relieved by Kadon Morton, who worked 1.1 scoreless and served as a strong bridge to the back end while also earning his first professional win. Rayven Antonio took the ball in the 6th, and would work the final 12 outs of the game. Antonio allowed one run in the 7th on an RBI double from Carter Frederick, but stranded two men aboard with a strikeout of Hyungchan Um to end the threat.

The Fireflies made one last gasp in the 9th, using a leadoff double from Daniel Vazquez to immediately put the tying run in scoring position. Derlin Figueroa popped up a sac bunt attempt, and Austin Charles grounded out to 3rd for the first two outs. Frederick worked a 9-pitch walk against Antonio, but Um lined out to right field to end the game and give the young righty his first professional save.

Tomorrow, 2nd round pick and Savannah native Carter Holton makes his pro debut, looking to follow in the footsteps of Hernandez after his stellar performance tonight. He will match up with Hiro Wyatt, in his first pro season after being drafted in the 3rd round last year by Kansas City and having been dominant in his first four starts with the Fireflies. First pitch is at 7:05, the final game with that start time of the season.

