Three-Run Sixth Dooms Tribe as Bisons Even Series

June 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Indianapolis Indians cut an early deficit down to just one run with a fifth-inning rally, but the Buffalo Bisons scored three in the sixth to pull away on Wednesday night, 6-3.

A golf swing on a low pitch put Buffalo (33-36) ahead in the bottom of the first inning. Anthony Alford started the rally with a two-out double, and he scored when Jordan Patterson swung low in the zone to propel a home run to right-center field. It was Patterson's eighth long ball of the season.

The lead swelled to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth. Jonathan Davis opened the inning and ripped a double down the third-base line. He scored two outs later when Andy Burns bounced a single up the middle.

Indianapolis (37-32) fought back and cut the lead to one with a pair in the fifth. Darnell Sweeney led off the frame and split the right-center field gap for a double. Two outs were recorded before the rally resumed. Christian Kelley worked a walk, then Jason Martin hit a single through the right side to score Sweeney. Cole Tucker capped the frame when he singled home Kelley.

Buffalo put the game out of reach with three in the sixth. Davis clubbed another double with one out, then advanced home on Reese McGuire's single. Jose Urena capped the Bisons' offensive night after the base hit when he launched his third homer of the season to right field. It put the Tribe in a 6-2 deficit.

JB Shuck led off the seventh and scored on a little-league homer. He hit a ball into the left-center field gap and reached third safely with a head-first slide. The throw in got away in front of the third-base dugout, and Shuck was able to advance home for a run. It proved to be the game's final score for either team.

Eduardo Vera (3-5) battled back from the early deficit to pitch into the sixth inning, but he was handed the loss. Bisons starter Thomas Pannone went four innings and allowed just one hit, while Zach Jackson (6-0) was credited with the victory out of the Buffalo bullpen.

The Indians and Bisons will play the rubber game of the series on Thursday afternoon, first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Dario Agrazal (4-2, 3.10) will take the mound for the Tribe. The team returns home to Victory Field on Monday, June 24.

