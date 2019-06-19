Pigs losing streak extends to six with daytime loss

June 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





(Toledo, OH) - June continues to be unkind to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-36) as they lost 11-4 to the Toledo Mud Hens (30-39) on Wednesday afternoon. The IronPigs are now just 5-11 in June and have lost six straight games.

The Mud Hens took a 1-0 lead against Ramon Rosso (0-1) in the bottom of the third inning as Daz Cameron scored on an RBI groundout by Danny Woodrow. They extended their 2-0 lead against Rosso in the bottom of the fifth inning as Dustin Peterson hit his eighth home run of the season.

Phil Gosselin put Lehigh Valley on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning against Ryan Carpenter (2-4) as he hit an RBI to score Ali Castillo.

Toledo expanded their lead to 6-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning as Daniel Pinero hit an RBI single and Mikie Mahtook hit a three-run home run. Rosso left the game as he allowed six runs off six hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Lehigh Valley cut Toldeo's lead to 6-4 in the top of the seventh inning. Malquin Canelo hit an RBI single off Zac Reininger to score Lane Adams. Ali Castillo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded that brought in a run and Gift Ngoepe scored on a sacrifice fly by Gosselin.

Willi Castro hit an RBI double off Fernando Salas in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Toledo a 7-4 lead. The Mud Hens scored four runs off Austin Davis in the bottom of the eighth inning to take an 11-4 lead.

Jose Cisnero recorded his sixth save of the season by pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Pigs and Mud Hens wrap up their series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2019 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.