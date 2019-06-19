Bulls Sweep Doubleheader from PawSox

PAWTUCKET, RI - Playing in their second-straight doubleheader, the Pawtucket Red Sox (30-40) were swept in a pair of one-run affairs by the Durham Bulls (44-27), dropping game one 4-3 and then game two 5-4.

The PawSox struck first in game one. Gorkys Hernández scored the game's first run on an RBI single from Rusney Castillo, who on Monday was named the International League's Player of the Week.

Chad De La Guerra continued his red-hot June with a solo home run in the third inning to make it 2-0.

Durham got on the board in the fourth when Nick Solak brought home a run on a fielder's choice.

The Bulls took the lead in the sixth inning on back-to-back RBI knocks from Joe McCarthy and Jason Coats.

Making his first appearance with the PawSox on his rehab assignment, Steve Pearce (low back strain) started at first base and went 0-for-3 with a groundout, a strikeout swinging, and a flyout.

Steven Wright, continuing his minor-league assignment as he nears a possible activation, pitched a scoreless and hitless seventh inning. In 7.2 innings across four games on his assignment, Wright has allowed just 2 earned runs

Tyler Thornburg (left hip impingement) made his fourth appearance of his rehab assignment in game one. Thornburg went 0.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 earned runs while walking a batter and striking out one.

In his Triple-A debut, Darwinzon Hernandez pitched 5 innings, giving up just a pair of hits and an earned run. Hernandez walked 7 and struck out 2. The southpaw threw 95 pitches, 49 of them for strikes.

In game two, Pawtucket scored first again. They grabbed a run in the third on an RBI double off the bat of Sam Travis. Travis reached base in both games of the doubleheader, extending his on-base streak to 29 games, the second-longest in the International League this season.

Durham scored four times in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.

The PawSox responded in the bottom half on Nick Lovullo's first Triple-A home run down the left field line.

They got another in the fifth on Rusney Castillo's solo shot. Castillo has 3 home runs over his last 6 games.

Trailing 5-4 with two outs and two strikes in the last half of the seventh, Cole Sturgeon hit a ground ball to the second baseman Nick Solak, who committed an error, allowing Sturgeon to reach and the tying run to score.

In the eighth, Durham got a pinch-hit, run-scoring single from Nate Lowe to put them ahead for good, 5-4.

The PawSox play game two of this three-game series with the Bulls tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Ryan Weber (1-2, 6.84 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Bulls righty Jose De Leon (0-0, 3.93 ERA). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:35 p.m.

The homestand runs through Tuesday, June 25. Tomorrow night, the PawSox will play for a second straight year as the Pawtucket Hot Wieners. On June 21 (Friday), fans can receive Jason Varitek replica jerseys. In addition, Roger Clemens will be inducted into the PawSox Hall of Fame. On June 22 (Saturday), fans will be treated to Post-Game Fireworks set to a Beatles theme. Before that game, PawSox manager Billy McMillon and former team general manager Lou Schwechheimer will be inducted into the International League Hall of Fame in special pre-game ceremonies. June 23 (Sunday) is a Sunday Funday with a pre-game catch on the field and post-game run the bases.

Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

