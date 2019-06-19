Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis (7:05 p.m.)

June 19, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 69| Home Game # 34

BUFFALO BISONS (32-36, 5th, -8.0 North) vs INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (37-31, 2nd, -3.5 West)

LHP Thomas Pannone (0-0, 6.75) vs. RHP Eduardo Vera (3-4, 5.75)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons will play game two of their three game series against the visiting Indianapolis Indians. Buffalo continues the homestand with a four-game weekend series against the Norfolk Tides. The Herd will then hit the road for a quick four-day, two-city road trip to Pawtucket and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Last Game: BUF 2, IND 5

Buffalo was topped by the Indianapolis Indians yesterday, as LHP Cam Vieaux took a no-hitter into the sixth-inning which was broken by an Andy Burns lead-off double. Socrates Brito launched a solo home run in the same inning. The two-run sixth was not enough for the Bisons to overcome the Indians five runs and strong pitching performances.

Indianapolis Indians (3-1)

Buffalo and Indianapolis are meeting for the second, and final, time of the 2019 season. In their previous meeting, the Bisons swept the Indians as they outscored them 27-9 in the three games. Last season the teams played just twice in Buffalo due to inclement weather in April.

Today's Starter

LHP Thomas Pannone will get the start today for the Bisons after joining the club from Toronto. He comes into today's start with 35.0 IP in 23 appearances with the Blue Jays. His most recent outting came against the Houston Astros where he came in relief on 6/14, giving up two hits, including one home run. He will look to get his first win of the year with Buffalo after his lone Triple-A appearance that come on 5/18 vs. Louisville.

Bobby Meacham

On Monday it was announced that Bobby Meacham will manage the International League at the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game next month. Meacham is the first Bisons manager to receive the honor since Marty Brown in 2005, and the fourth to manage in the game in the modern era.

Socrates Brito

OF Socrates Brito showed his power in yesterday's game as he tying game briefly in the sixth-inning with a long ball to center field. This was his fifth home run of the year, brining his RBI total to 26. With that home run, Brito is now hitting .333 off of LHP's while with the Bisons in 2019.

Anthony Alford

OF Anthony Alford finished 1-4 in yesterday's loss with a single in the sixth inning. His batting average continues to rise (.248) with his eight game hitting streak where he is 14-32 (.438).

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (26-47) lost their second game in a row against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre yesterday. Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings, allowing three runs off of four hits. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was the lone source of offense for the Blue Jays, launcing a solo home run in the fourth inning. Game three of the series will be tonight at 7:07 p.m.

