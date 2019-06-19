Game Notes: Louisville Bats (27-43) at Gwinnett Stripers (38-31)

June 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 71, Away 35

Louisville Bats (27-43) at Gwinnett Stripers (38-31)

RHP Tejay Antone (NR w/LOU) vs. RHP Patrick Weigel (0-0, 2.53)

7:05 PM | Wednesday, June 19, 2019 | Coolray Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

TONIGHT'S GAME:The Bats and Stripers are back at it on Wednesday night after Gwinnett took Tuesday's series opener with a 5-3 win in extra innings. Tonight, right-hander Tejay Antone will make his 2019 Bats debut on the mound, after earning a first half All-Star nod in the Southern League with the Chattanooga Lookouts. Louisville begins its "second half" of the 2019 season after playing in its 70th game of the season last night.

AGAINST GWINNETT:Louisville is searching for its first win at Coolray Field since the 2016 season, when the Bats took 2 of 3 from the Stripers in Lawrenceville from August 12-14. Since then, LOU has dropped its last 8 games at Gwinnett. Coming into play Wednesday, each club is 41-41 in the all-time series, and 23-18 at each of their respective home ballparks.

AQUINO HIT STREAK: Right fielder Aristides Aquino extended his hitting streak to 21 games on Tuesday, breaking a tie with Chris Sexton (2000) for sole possession of the second-longest hitting streak in franchise history, after becoming just the third player in club history to reach the 20-game mark. Since the streak began on May 23, Aquino is batting .346 (28-for-81) with 19 runs, one double, one triple, 8 home runs, 18 RBI and 7 walks, with a .404 on-base percentage an OPS of 1.083.

OPPOSITE DAY:The Bats stormed back from a 2-0 deficit with a 3-run top of the sixth inning, leading 3-2 going into the ninth before surrendering a run in the bottom of the frame and ultimately falling 5-3 in 10 innings. It was the 25th time this season that LOU has lost a game which it led at one point, accounting for 58% (25/43) of their losses this season.

- In fact, Louisville has led in each of their last 10 losses, with their 11-5 loss at Norfolk on June 2 being the last time they lost a game, but never led. In 11 of their 12 June losses, the Bats have led the game at one point.

HALFWAY POINT: The Bats are exactly halfway through their 140-game schedule, owning a 27-43 record through 70 games. Last season, LOU owned an identical 27-43 record at the 70-game mark. Here's a look at how the 2018 and 2019 Bats have looked, statistically, at the halfway point of the season:

2018 At the Halfway Point... 2019

27-43 (15.5 GB) Record 27-43 (14.5 GB)

272 Runs 342

50 Home Runs 80

0.253 Batting AVG 0.268

350 Runs Allowed 409

81 HR Allowed 84

4.63 ERA 5.45

50 STOLEN: Louisville's has 49 stolen bases as a club this season, ranking fifth in the league. Last season, Louisville swiped its 50th bag of the year on July 20, when Brandon Dixon stole a base in a 5-0 win at Syracuse.

