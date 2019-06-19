Louisville Bats to Hold 'Flash Sale' June 20-23

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats are offering a "Flash Sale" from June 20-23, where fans can purchase reserved seats for $5 for any remaining home game at Louisville Slugger Field, limit 8 per game, within the time frame of the four-day sale.

The Bats are offering $5 reserved seats to celebrate the 20th season at Louisville Slugger Field, which will also include special concession prices during "Throwback Weekend" from July 12-14. Hot dog, popcorn and Pepsi prices will roll back to the year 2000, with a new, spectacular fireworks extravaganza choreographed to music from the era.

The remainder of the 2019 Bats schedule includes many great promotions, theme nights, and giveaways, including Copa de la Diversión (June 28-30), Eugenio Suárez bobblehead night (June 29), July 3 fireworks extravaganza, Nickelodeon Paw Patrol night (July 26), Cookie Lady bobblehead night and the new, spectacular fireworks extravaganza (Aug. 2), Black Panther bobblehead night (Aug. 3), Sandlot "Squints" bobblehead night (Aug. 16) & much more!

For tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/louisville/tickets/

