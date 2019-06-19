Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (37-31) at Buffalo Bisons (32-36)

June 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians and Bisons meet for the second game in a three-game set tonight in Buffalo.

LOCATION: Sahlen Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. ET

GAME #69 / ROAD #34: Indianapolis Indians (37-31) at Buffalo Bisons (32-36)

PROBABLES: RHP Eduardo Vera (3-4, 5.75) vs. LHP Thomas Pannone (0-0, 6.75)

RADIO: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Cam Vieaux carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Will Craig blasted a two-run homer to cap a three-run seventh as Indy won its road trip opener over Buffalo on Tuesday, 5-2. Craig's 16th long ball of the year followed a big two-out error on Bisons RF Anthony Alford, who dropped a fly ball off the bat of Kevin Kramer on the warning track which allowed Nick Franklin to race around from first base for the go-ahead run. The three runs put Vieaux in line for his second Triple-A win and first since his debut at Columbus. Montana DuRapau retired all six batters he faced, and Tyler Lyons tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save. Indy scored one run in the fourth and another in the fifth before Buffalo tied the game in the sixth with two runs, the second coming on a Socrates Brito solo homer to right-center. Darnell Sweeney continued to swing a hot bat for the Tribe, going 2-for-4 with an RBI triple.

ENJOY THE VIEAUX: For the first time in nearly a month, Cam Vieaux did not walk a single batter in an outing. Last night was Vieaux's third start of the year where he issued no walks and first in a Tribe uniform. His other zero-walk performances this season both came with Double-A Altoona on 4/17 vs. Harrisburg (6.0ip) and 5/22 at New Hampshire (6.0ip), games in which he suffered the loss. He also struck out six Bisons last night for a second consecutive outing, marking his fifth overall appearance this year where he has fanned six-plus batters in a start.

THAT FELT GOOD: Will Craig snapped an 18-game stretch without a home run by belting a two-run shot in the seventh inning last night, pushing his team-best total to 16 long balls. Craig's 16 home runs are the most by a Tribe player in a season since Eric Wood ripped 16 dingers in 2017. Kevin Kramer led Indy in 2018 with 15 homers. Craig has hit safely in 16 of his last 19 contests, batting .300 (21-for-70) with one homer, five doubles, six RBI and seven runs scored.

TWO FOR TUCKER: Cole Tucker went 2-for-4 with one walk, one run scored and two stolen bases in last night's victory. The multi-hit performance was his eighth of the season for Indy and 12th overall after having four in the big leagues with Pittsburgh. Indy is 6-2 when Tucker has two-plus hits. His two thefts of second base also tied his single-game high from earlier this season on April 10 at Toledo, also a Tribe triumph.

SWEET SWEENEY: Utilityman Darnell Sweeney signed a minor league deal with the Pirates on June 15 and has made his presence known in two games thus far, going 4-for-7 with a triple, double, RBI and stolen base. He roped a two-out, run-scoring triple off the left field wall in the fourth inning of last night's contest to give Indy a 1-0 lead. Sweeney, 28, has played in 443 career games at the Triple-A level with five different teams: Oklahoma City (2015, 2017), Lehigh Valley (2016), Louisville (2017), Buffalo (2018) and Indianapolis (2019). He has a .255 average in over 1,800 Triple-A plate appearances.

VERA NICE: Eduardo Vera has taken no-decisions in each of his last two starts, but he's posted a 2.08 ERA (3er/13.0ip) during that stretch with just two walks and 10 strikeouts. On the season, Vera ranks third among all IL pitchers in innings pitched (72.0). He's also tied for fifth in games started (13). The 24-year-old from Merida, Mexico has thrown 5.0 or more innings in 11 of his 13 outings this year.

RISP-Y BUSINESS: Over the last 11 games, hitting with RISP has been troublesome for Indy's offense. Indy is batting just .172 (16-for-93) during the stretch. On the season, Indy is batting .252 (162-for-643) with RISP, ahead of only Syracuse (.251) and Gwinnett (.249).

FACING A LEFTY: The Indians will face three left-handed starters for their next three games, starting tonight with Thomas Pannone. The Tribe are 8-7 when facing a left-handed starter this season and are batting .269 with an .811 OPS against southpaws, compared to a .258 average and .764 OPS against right-handed pitchers. JB Shuck (.417, 5-for-12), Cole Tucker (.391, 9-for-23) and Kevin Kramer (.280, 14-for-50) have had the most success against lefties among active Tribe players.

MAKING MOVES: In addition to RHP Dovydas Neverauskas joining Indy's active roster ahead of last night's game for transaction No. 101 of the season, the Tribe made five more moves yesterday. RHPs JT Brubaker and Brandon Maurer began minor league rehab assignments with Short-Season A West Virginia, RHP Chris Stratton ended his major league rehab with Indy and was reinstated from the 10-day IL by Pittsburgh, and LHP Blake Weiman was transferred from Double-A Altoona while LHP Brandon Waddell was sent to the Curve to transition back to a starting role. Weiman is the first player from Pittsburgh's 2017 draft class to reach Triple-A.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.