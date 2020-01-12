Three-Goal Second Period Pushes IceMen Past Beast 4-3

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Chase Lang scored the eventual game winner as the Jacksonville Icemen earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brampton Beast in front of announced crowd of 8,276 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday Night. With the win, the Icemen snap Brampton's five-game unbeaten streak.

Brampton scored first just four minutes into the first period when David Vallorani finished off a 2-on-1 rush to put the Beast ahead 1-0.

Jacksonville evened things up with eight minutes remaining in the opening frame. Brendan Warren fed a pass to Alexis D'Aoust just above the right side of the crease. D'Aoust angled a shot high into the net behind Brampton goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick for the goal.

The Icemen grabbed a 2-1 lead on a strike from Bobby Lynch just 1:13 into the second period. However, the lead lasted for three minutes when Eric Bradford was left wide open in front of the net and batted a centering feed past Jacksonville goaltender Adam Carlson.

The Icemen re-claimed the lead just 32 seconds later when Pierre-Luc Mercier put back a rebound from a Crag Martin shot for the go-ahead marker. The goal was the sixth for Mercier in the last three games.

Minutes later, Chase Lang netted his ninth of the season to give the Icemen a 4-2 edge after two periods.

Brampton got a much needed tally early in the third on the power play as Jackson Leef picked up a loose rebound following a Carlson save, and shoved the puck into the net to pull Brampton within one.

Later in the period, the Icemen's penalty kill unit stepped up and killed off a four-minute double-minor power play for Brampton. The big special teams stand gave the Icemen some momentum, and Jacksonville managed to hold off the Brampton attack to preserve a 4-3 victory.

