Solar Bears Split Weekend Series with Admirals

ORLANDO, Fla. - Down by five goals in the second period, the Orlando Solar Bears (14-15-4-1) scored three straight goals, but the comeback attempt ultimately fell short as the Norfolk Admirals (11-23-4-0) were bolstered by the play of new goaltender Michael McNiven on their way to a 6-3 victory over Orlando on Saturday night at Scope Arena.

Zach Phillips redirected a shot from Charlie O'Connor past Clint Windsor at 5:03 of the first period to give the home team the lead.

J.C. Campagna banged home a rebound past Windsor at 7:56 to extend the lead to two goals.

Artem Ivanyuzhenkov made it 3-0 for Norfolk at 13:43.

The Admirals continued to find the back of the net in the second period, as Josh Holmstrom scored at 1:16 and O'Connor tallied a goal at 3:48 to chase Windsor. The Solar Bears replaced their goaltender with Chase Perry.

Peter Abbandonato intercepted a Norfolk clearing attempt near the offensive blue line and fired a shot that snuck through McNiven at 6:29 for his first career ECHL goal.

Kevin Lohan broke up an Admirals power-play unit and fed Colby McAuley for a shorthanded breakaway goal at 14:02 that brought the Solar Bears to within three. The goal was McAuley's third of the season.

Another Norfolk turnover in the slot allowed Johno May to skate through the hash marks and bury his 10th of the season past McNiven at 15:02.

The Admirals completed the scoring with a power-play goal from Johnny Coughlin at 4:39 of the third period.

Despite pulling Perry for an extra skater and Orlando receiving a power play with less than two minutes remaining, the Solar Bears were unable to close the gap.

Windsor took the loss with six saves on 11 shots against, while Perry went 12-for-13 in relief; McNiven made 30 stops on 33 shots against in his Admirals debut.

THREE STARS:

1) Josh Holmstrom - NOR

2) Michael McNiven - NOR

3) Josh Holmstrom - NOR

NOTABLES:

McAuley's goal was Orlando's ninth shorthanded tally of the season - the Solar Bears are tied with Worcester for the most shorthanded goals

Abbandonato, May and McAuley now have two-game point streaks (1g-1a)

Chris LeBlanc skated in his 152nd career game with the Solar Bears, tying him for second place on the franchise list with Mike Monfredo and Scott Tanski. His next game will give him sole possession of second place, and make him the longest-tenured forward in team history

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears continue their six-game road trip when they face the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

