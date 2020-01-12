Vaive's Hat Trick Leads 'Clones to Series Finale Win

January 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Rapid City, SD - The Cincinnati Cyclones (23-9-6-0) collected a 6-2 win over the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night, in the finale of their three-game series. Forward Justin Vaive led the way with three goals, while forwards Nate Mitton, John Edwardh, and Darik Angeli each recorded lone tallies.

Cincinnati struck first just past the midway mark of the first when a point shot from defenseman Matt Spencer was tipped into the net on the way through by Mitton to put the 'Clones up, 1-0.

After Mateo Gennaro tied the game up for the Rush, 1-1, 13:36 into the frame, the Cyclones regained the lead about a minute and a half later when Vaive crashed the net following a shot on goal from defenseman Justin Baudry and scored to put Cincinnati back in front, 2-1.

Cincinnati added one more at the buzzer when Edwardh snapped a shot from the left side following a deflection off a Rush defender to give the Cyclones a 3-1 advantage after 20 minutes.

The captain struck again 7:26 into the second when he tipped a point shot from defenseman Scott Dornbrock in past Rush goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos to put Cincinnati on top, 4-1.

A mere 40 seconds later, Rapid City trimmed their deficit back to two when forward Peter Quenneville had a shot deflect off of his face an in to cut the Cyclones lead to 4-2, after two periods.

Vaive capped off his hat trick at 9:07 of the third while on the power play, when he got his stick on a shot from forward Jesse Schultz and tipped it in past Sakellaropoulos to give the Cyclones a 5-2 advantage. Cincinnati added the dagger 36 seconds later when Angel launched a shot from the slot and in to seal the 6-2 'Clones win.

Cincinnati outshot the Rush, 32-23, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 21 in the win. The Cyclones return home on Friday night to take on the Ft. Wayne Komets. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.