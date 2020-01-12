Oilers Ride Eriksson Ek's First Career Shutout to Win over Thunder

TULSA, OK- The Oilers earned their first shutout of the season, beating Wichita 1-0 at the BOK Center on Sunday to bring the season series 5-4 in Tulsa's favor.

The opening frame was different than the last two games, with neither team finding the back of the net. Evan Weninger turned aside all 13 shots, while Olle Eriksson Ek stopped five pucks.

Both goalies steered aside double-digit chances in the second period - Eriksson Ek saved 12, and Weninger stopped 13 out 13 pucks sent his way. Both teams had two power-play opportunities, but neither unit could strike the back of the net.

The third period was more of the same, the Oilers couldn't convert on the lone power play of the frame, and both goalies remained perfect through regulation.

Ian McNulty, - who scored the opening goal in Saturday's game - opened and closed the scoring 2:25 into overtime, popping home a rebound created by a slot shot from Cam Knight. The goal gave the Oilers their first overtime win of the season, dropping Wichita to 4-7 in the extra frame in the process.

Tulsa travels to Boise, ID to face the Steelheads three times this week. Starting on Wednesday at 8:05 CST before closing out with games on Friday and Saturday at that same time.

