Oilers Ride Eriksson Ek's First Career Shutout to Win over Thunder
January 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK- The Oilers earned their first shutout of the season, beating Wichita 1-0 at the BOK Center on Sunday to bring the season series 5-4 in Tulsa's favor.
The opening frame was different than the last two games, with neither team finding the back of the net. Evan Weninger turned aside all 13 shots, while Olle Eriksson Ek stopped five pucks.
Both goalies steered aside double-digit chances in the second period - Eriksson Ek saved 12, and Weninger stopped 13 out 13 pucks sent his way. Both teams had two power-play opportunities, but neither unit could strike the back of the net.
The third period was more of the same, the Oilers couldn't convert on the lone power play of the frame, and both goalies remained perfect through regulation.
Ian McNulty, - who scored the opening goal in Saturday's game - opened and closed the scoring 2:25 into overtime, popping home a rebound created by a slot shot from Cam Knight. The goal gave the Oilers their first overtime win of the season, dropping Wichita to 4-7 in the extra frame in the process.
Tulsa travels to Boise, ID to face the Steelheads three times this week. Starting on Wednesday at 8:05 CST before closing out with games on Friday and Saturday at that same time.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Tulsa Oilers goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek
(Nicole Koehn)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 12, 2020
- Walleye Set Season-High for Shots on Goal in Loss to Nailers - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Ride Eriksson Ek's First Career Shutout to Win over Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Closes Week with OT Loss in Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Nailers Rally Past Walleye Behind Larmi's 47 Saves - Wheeling Nailers
- Steelheads Close Road Trip with 4-2 Win over Komets - Idaho Steelheads
- Rays Flip Script on Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Pile up 42 Shots During 2-1 Win in Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Finish Three in Three Weekend with 5-3 Win over Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Finish Week with Four Points, Fall, 5-3 at Worcester - Reading Royals
- Mariners Allow Season Low 20 Shots in Loss to Newfoundland - Maine Mariners
- Everblades, AHL's Admirals Swap Smith, Magwood - Florida Everblades
- Growlers Shutout the Mariners, Earn Ninth Straight Victory - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - January 12 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Luukkonen Recalled to Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- F Mitchell Returns to Royals, D Drake Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Royals Start Second Half Looking to Solve Railers - Reading Royals
- Oilers Lose Early Lead in Loss to Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Vaive's Hat Trick Leads 'Clones to Series Finale Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Three-Goal Second Period Pushes IceMen Past Beast 4-3 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Solar Bears Split Weekend Series with Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Edged by Fuel as Third-Period Surge Falls Short - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.