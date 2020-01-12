Thunder Closes Week with OT Loss in Tulsa

TULSA, OK (Jan. 12) - Ian McNulty scored at 2:25 of overtime to push Tulsa past Wichita, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center.

Evan Weninger made 41 saves in the losing effort for the Thunder

The first period got off to a slow start with plenty of whistles and icings. Tulsa had 13 shots on net, but the majority of them were from the perimeter.

In the second, the stalemate continued as Wichita picked up the pace in the shot department. The Thunder fired 12 on net while the Oilers had 13 on Weninger.

Late in the third, both teams had scoring opportunities from in-close as Weninger and Olle Erikkson Ek stood their ground during the net-mouth scrambles.

McNulty popped home a rebound in the extra session after a shot from Cam Knight hit Weninger's leg pad and found its way across to the edge of the left circle for the game-winner.

Wichita picks up 7 of a possible 8 points over the course of the week and points in four-straight games. It was also the first time this season that Wichita entered extra time with both teams failing to find the net. Weninger was named as the game's third star for his solid effort.

The Thunder continues their seven-game road trip on Wednesday night in Rapid City starting at 8:05 p.m. CST.

