Rays Flip Script on Swamp Rabbits

January 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits struck first on Sunday afternoon, but could not hold onto the lead against the top team in the South Division. South Carolina scored two unanswered goals en route to a 2-1 triumph over Greenville at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

A turnover deep in the Greenville defensive zone turned costly early in the third period. Mitch Vanderlaan picked off a pass and played a little give-and-go with Jonathan Charbonneau. Vanderlaan outwaited goaltender Jeremy Helvig and slipped the pass back door for the tap-in.

While the Swamp Rabbits continued to pressure the puck throughout the third, and eventually pulled Helvig to the bench for the extra attacker with a brief power play involved, the Swamp Rabbits could not pull even.

It was Greenville that drew first blood on the night six minutes into the first period. A crafty puck interchange allowed Chad Duchesne to end up down low in the offensive zone. His shot from a severe angle caught the stick blade of Kamerin Nault, and the puck popped into the slot for Nathan Perkovich, who posted his 12th goal of the season.

It was the veteran forward's fourth goal in his last five games.

Helvig held the Swamp Rabbits in a tie with South Carolina in a second period that was completely controlled by the visitors. The Rays outshot the Swamp Rabbits 20-2 in the middle frame, and were the beneficiaries of a goal out of a timeout.

Andrew Cherniwchan rushed through the neutral zone and dished the puck off to Tom Parisi, whose blistering wrist shot tied the game at one just over six minutes into the second period.

Logan Thompson held the fort aside from giving up the first shot on goal, and made 22 saves in the win for South Carolina.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits head to the road to take on the Norfolk Admirals. Catch the action exclusively on ESPN Upstate, or on ECHL.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.