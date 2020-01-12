Steelheads Close Road Trip with 4-2 Win over Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Idaho Steelheads (22-12-5) extended their win streak to three games while closing the road trip with a 4-2 win over the Fort Wayne Komets (18-14-5) on Sunday evening from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Steelheads finish the road trip with a 4-2-0 record heading back to Boise.

The Steelheads controlled much of the first period pace and were rewarded with a pair of tallies. The first came at 9:30 on a shot from the blue line by defenseman Colton Saucerman that was deflected net-front by forward Zack Andrusiak to open with a 1-0 lead. Minutes later, a turnover forced by forward Will Merchant's check led forward Marc-Olivier Roy to find forward Brett Supinski open in the right circle for a one-time shot at 12:59 and the 2-0 lead.

After a strong opening to the second period, the Komets got on the board at 6:54 on a rebound shot by forward Jermaine Loewen to draw within one, 2-1. However, the Steelheads made due on their first power play of the night to spread the advantage back to two goals, 3-1. At 11:47, Steelheads defenseman Eric Sweetman found forward Max Coatta off the left post for a simple flip into the open net at 11:47. Late in the frame at 16:52, Steelheads defenseman Ondrej Vala ripped a shot from the left dot to stretch the lead to 4-1.

The Komets earned one back early in the third period at 5:10 on a turnover converted by forward Brett McKenzie to cut the lead back in half, 4-2. The Komets pressured the Steelheads with 15 shots in the third period, but the defense won out and held the home side at bay for the final result.

Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (17-5-4) turned aside 32 of 34 shots in the win. Komets netminder Dylan Ferguson halted eight of 10 shots in 20:00 minutes, and Cole Kehler (9-6-1) was saddled with the loss, denying 19 of 21 shots in 38:22 minutes in relief.

