Three CF Montréal Academy Players Called up by Canada's U17 National Team

January 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal Academy players Owen Graham-Roache, Sergei Kozlovskiy and Aghilas Sadek have been selected by the Canadian U17 national team for the 2025 U17 Concacaf Championship in Bermuda from February 7 to 16.

The group will arrive in Bermuda on February 3 for a preparatory camp. Canada is in Group A, where it will face Bermuda, Curacao, Anguilla as well as Turks and Caicos Islands. The group winner will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar from November 5 to 27.

The three Montreal players, all aged 16, play for CF Montréal's U18 team in MLS NEXT.

Forward Owen Graham-Roache joined the Academy in 2021 from Les Rapides de Lasalle. He scored eight goal this MLS NEXT season and was recently called up for the first time to the Canadian U17 national team.

Defender Sergei Kozlovskiy and midfielder Aghilas Sadek, who are both products of CS Longueuil, joined the Club in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Kozlovskiy and Sadek have been selected six and four times respectively for the Canadian national team (four times at U15 level and twice at U20 level for Kozlovskiy, four times at U15 level for Sadek).

Graham-Roache and Kozlovskiy were recently invited to the first team training camp.

SCHEDULE

Sunday, February 9: Turks and Caicos Islands vs Canada

Tuesday, February 11: Canada vs Anguilla

Thursday, February 13: Curacao vs Canada

Sunday, February 16: Canada vs Bermuda

